Full Panel: Nikki Haley could be a ‘credible threat’ to Donald Trump in New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump’s PAC is attacking Republican primary opponent Nikki Haley over taxes in a new New Hampshire ad. “They’re threatened,” Daniella Diaz said. “They know that she has a shot and they wouldn’t be doing this, they wouldn’t be spending their money if they didn’t think they had a credible threat for their primary campaign.” Diaz, Matt Gorman and Chuck Rocha join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Dec. 19, 2023