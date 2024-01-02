Full Panel: Was Harvard president's resignation about student safety, plagiarism or racism?

Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard University following a plagiarism scandal and after a controversial December testimony on Capitol Hill about antisemitism on college campuses. “It was absolutely terrible. They answered a human question with an academic answer that they were prepped by the universities to give,” said Symone Sanders-Townsend. Doug Heye, Tia Mitchell and Sanders-Townsend join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Jan. 2, 2024