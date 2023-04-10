Classified document leak ‘awkward’ for U.S. relationship with Ukraine06:12
- Now Playing
Local NAACP president calls expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers a ‘political lynching’04:42
- UP NEXT
How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court05:36
Full Panel: Biden says ‘I plan’ to run but poll shows Democrats aren’t enthused10:55
Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'07:29
Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’00:54
Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’00:54
Full Trump attorney Trusty: DOJ's unprecedented 'campaign of leaks' doesn't respect Trump 'privilege'14:25
Abortion issue is handing the suburbs to the Democrats01:51
What comes next with abortion pill mifepristone after Texas and Washington rulings?01:45
‘I would be honored’: Expelled Tennessee lawmakers vow to return to their seats01:17
Ousted Tennessee lawmaker: Speaker Sexton runs the Capitol like ‘it’s his private palace’01:13
Chuck Todd pushes back on Trump lawyer: 'You seem to be ... misrepresenting the law'02:25
Trump lawyer says there are no copies of classified docs at Mar-a-Lago01:04
Ousted Tennessee lawmakers: There was a ‘target on us the day we walked in' the Assembly08:22
Expelled Tennessee lawmaker: State capitol has always been 'toxic'00:50
Chuck Todd: Widening divide in Texas, Wisconsin and Tennessee ‘corrodes our institutions’03:08
If China invades Taiwan and disrupts chips supply ‘we’re in a world of hurt’: McCaul01:01
Putin's Ukraine invasion 'woke up the Taiwanese people,' McCaul says01:35
Full McCaul: 'Best deterrence' to Xi in Taiwan is failure for Putin in Ukraine11:36
Classified document leak ‘awkward’ for U.S. relationship with Ukraine06:12
- Now Playing
Local NAACP president calls expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers a ‘political lynching’04:42
- UP NEXT
How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court05:36
Full Panel: Biden says ‘I plan’ to run but poll shows Democrats aren’t enthused10:55
Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'07:29
Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’00:54
Play All