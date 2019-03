MTP Compressed: Congress awaits Mueller details, Trump pivots to health care 01:25 copied!

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Senate Minority Whip, joined Chuck Todd for exclusive interviews as they await more details on the Mueller report. Plus, former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) discussed his presidential run.

Read More