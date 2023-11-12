Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

‘There could be’ a potential deal for hostages’ return, Netanyahu says00:57
Full RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘I think abortion is not going to be an issue’ in 2024 election07:19
Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'02:40
Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over02:28
Manchin third-party run would hurt Trump more than Biden: Full Murphy06:20
Netanyahu to students ‘protesting for Hamas’: 'You're protesting for sheer evil'02:06
- Now Playing
Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel02:20
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Manchin doesn’t want ‘to be perceived as a spoiler’ in 202408:12
Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk to travel to Israel with focus on hostages' release01:39
Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'18:50
One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America16:53
'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies13:16
American Black mothers face ‘maternal mortality crisis’ | Meet the Press Reports32:20
Veterans are ‘stepping up’ in a new way and volunteering as election workers02:45
Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out08:42
What to watch for when Biden and Xi meet in California02:26
Kornacki on 2024 Senate map: ‘Not a stretch to say’ Republicans very likely to get West Virginia04:39
Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza04:17
Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu10:47
No one will admit to supporting Trump in 5-10 years, Kinzinger says06:57
- UP NEXT
‘There could be’ a potential deal for hostages’ return, Netanyahu says00:57
Full RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘I think abortion is not going to be an issue’ in 2024 election07:19
Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'02:40
Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over02:28
Manchin third-party run would hurt Trump more than Biden: Full Murphy06:20
Netanyahu to students ‘protesting for Hamas’: 'You're protesting for sheer evil'02:06
Play All