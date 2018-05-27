Please select another video.
Panel: With NFL Anthem Rule 'the wind is blowing against football'
Andrea Mitchell, Eugene Robinson, Amy Walter and Matthew Continetti discuss the changes that the NFL made to anthem protest rules.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
MTP Daily
If it’s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, it’s MTP Daily.
Play All
ComPRESSed
The best moments from Meet the Press in under two minutes. We call it Compressed.
Play All
FULL INTERVIEWS
Watch the full Meet the Press interviews.
Play All
DATA DOWNLOAD
Meet the Press’ deep dive into the numbers and statistics that can drive political and social campaigns and conversations.
Play All
MTP Originals
Meet the Press isn’t just on Sundays. We’ve got video insights and analysis all week long.
Play All