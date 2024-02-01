IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congressional inaction on border deal will ‘continue to be chaos,’ says Colorado governor

  • U.S. should fund Ukraine or risk sending ‘bad signal’ about Taiwan, says Democratic congressman

  • Chuck Todd: If Speaker Johnson denies border deal, he ‘hands’ Biden campaign leverage

  • GOP Senator Cramer signals he could be open to supporting proposed border deal

    Polls: Trump leads both Haley and Biden in key states

    Full Panel: House Republicans are trying to make Sec. Mayorkas the 'boogeyman' amid border talks

  • Full Panel: Haley's 'electability argument can only go so far' in Republican presidential primary

  • Democratic candidate in N.Y. special election going on ‘offense’ on border debate

  • U.S. response to strike in Jordan requires a ‘very significant response,’ says former CIA Director

  • Biden administration weighs a slow-down of weapons delivery to Israel in pressure tactic

  • ‘Young people are appalled’ at violence in Gaza, says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

  • Biden campaign plans first-of-its-kind fundraiser with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I do not’ think Israel’s strategy on hostages has been effective

  • Ocasio-Cortez says Biden could do more to ‘advance’ Democrats’ vision in 2024: Full interview

  • Nikki Haley says swatting incident at her home led to ‘guns drawn pointing at my parents’

  • Nikki Haley: ‘I absolutely trust the jury’ in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Trump

  • U.S. considers slowing delivery of weapons to Israel to protect Palestinian civilians

  • Nikki Haley says she doesn’t ‘have to win’ her home state South Carolina but needs ‘momentum’

  • Nikki Haley says Trump has always been 'his own worst enemy’: Full interview

  • Nikki Haley: RNC is ‘clearly not’ honest broker in 2024 race against Trump

Meet the Press

Polls: Trump leads both Haley and Biden in key states

As the election year ramps up, former President Donald Trump leads fellow Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina and President Joe Biden in key swing states. Kristen Welker shares the latest on Meet the Press NOW.Feb. 1, 2024

