IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: No hostages will be released by Hamas before Friday, Israel's national security director says

  • Biden was ‘personally engaged’ in getting hostage deal over 'finish line,' Kirby says

    05:56

  • Cherokee Nation chief encourages Americans to learn about ‘great atrocities’ on Native Americans

    05:03

  • Majority of voters want more border security funding: Poll

    08:53

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

    02:14

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:16

  • NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release

    01:22

  • Congress hopes to pass Israel, Ukraine supplemental aid by Christmas: Full Panel

    06:58

  • Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban

    02:28

  • Blumenthal says he has ‘confidence’ Biden will overcome low approval in NBC News poll

    01:26

  • Blumenthal on Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic post on X: 'Sickening and chilling'

    01:28

  • Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital in 'unconscionable way' to 'plan terrorist attacks': Full deputy NSA

    14:11
  • Now Playing

    Pro-DeSantis super PAC ad attacks Haley as infighting roils Florida governor’s campaign

    07:55
  • UP NEXT

    Vehicle that crashed at U.S.-Canada border traced back to at least one location

    02:23

  • Amtrak suspends services between New York and Canada after Rainbow Bridge crash

    03:23

  • Virginia’s first Black House speaker says there’s room to work with Gov. Youngkin

    05:52

  • Hamas will ‘try to take advantage of this ceasefire,’ IDF spokesperson says

    07:45

  • Trump visits Texas as he resurfaces campaign promises to secure the border

    02:31

  • Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady advocated for mental health in 1976

    01:02

  • Biden, Trump need each other’s unpopularity as they struggle against generic candidates

    09:11

  • NBC News poll a ‘signal’ that younger voters are ‘questioning’ Biden’s accomplishments

    03:51

Meet the Press

Pro-DeSantis super PAC ad attacks Haley as infighting roils Florida governor’s campaign

07:55

A new pro-DeSantis super PAC, Fight Right, launched an ad attacking Nikki Haley as the Florida governor reckons with infighting within his campaign. Betsy Woodruff Swan, Cornell Belcher and Stephen Hayes join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Nov. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Biden was ‘personally engaged’ in getting hostage deal over 'finish line,' Kirby says

    05:56

  • Cherokee Nation chief encourages Americans to learn about ‘great atrocities’ on Native Americans

    05:03

  • Majority of voters want more border security funding: Poll

    08:53

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

    02:14

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:16

  • NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release

    01:22
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All