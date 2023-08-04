Putin is likely worried about China joining Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, says fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor

How the latest Trump trial could end with jury deliberations on Election Day08:21
Asa Hutchinson: ‘I’ll take any donation’ to get on debate stage08:48
If Ron DeSantis wants to win against Donald Trump, he should run against Donald Trump: Full Panel10:25
- Now Playing
Putin is likely worried about China joining Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, says fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor04:53
- UP NEXT
Hutchinson on DeSantis: ‘I think he’s weak’01:17
Chuck Todd: Trump’s hold over GOP is ‘one of the greatest challenges’ to U.S. democracy03:01
Chuck Todd: Are we really not going to have live audio for the trial of the century?03:57
Should Trump flip on Giuliani?00:58
Kasich says Democrats are trying to keep No Labels off the ballot in 202408:10
Trump had ‘some crazy-ass lawyers’ but ‘sought them out,’ Pence’s fmr. chief of staff says10:13
Most damning part of the Trump indictment? Legal analyst says it's the proof of 'intent.'15:15
Capitol Police says 911 call alleging shooter was bogus call00:34
Chuck Todd: Trump indictment is ‘greatest stress test’ the U.S. has faced in ‘generations’04:06
U.S. sees a ‘narrow’ window of opportunity to reverse attempted coup in Niger06:46
Full panel: ‘Democrats can’t assume’ Trump indictments will benefit Biden campaign09:26
Trump: Jack Smith will announce indictment at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday02:12
How the Ohio August special election could impact the abortion rights battle05:14
Trump indictment could be 'huge boost to his fundraising'12:19
Trans members of Congress could bring ‘cultural change,’ says Del. state senator05:24
Netanyahu: ‘There won’t be civil war’ in Israel over judicial overhaul05:47
How the latest Trump trial could end with jury deliberations on Election Day08:21
Asa Hutchinson: ‘I’ll take any donation’ to get on debate stage08:48
If Ron DeSantis wants to win against Donald Trump, he should run against Donald Trump: Full Panel10:25
- Now Playing
Putin is likely worried about China joining Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, says fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor04:53
- UP NEXT
Hutchinson on DeSantis: ‘I think he’s weak’01:17
Chuck Todd: Trump’s hold over GOP is ‘one of the greatest challenges’ to U.S. democracy03:01
Play All