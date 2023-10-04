IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Rep. Womack supports Scalise for speaker: ‘I’m in’

08:21

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), who presided over the House during the motion to vacate the speakership, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss that historic session and why he is supporting Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) for speaker. "If [Scalise's] doctors are in, if Jennifer – his wife — is in, I’m in," Rep. Womack says.Oct. 4, 2023

Best of NBC News

