Trump ‘won’t say’ if he would provide military support to Taiwan against an invasion from China

Trump says he doesn’t worry about going to jail: ‘I don’t even think about it’01:38
Trump says he needed ‘22,000 votes’ in each state to win in 2020, but falsely claims he still won01:02
Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair01:41
Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged01:53
Trump ‘boxing himself into positions’ by claiming role in 2020 election challenge02:27
Trump criticizes Republicans pushing abortion bans with no exceptions: ‘You’re not going to win’08:02
Trump ‘won’t say’ if he would provide military support to Taiwan against an invasion from China01:43
Kristen Welker starts as Meet the Press moderator after ‘extraordinary week’ in U.S. politics01:05
Trump: ‘I look for a trial’ in Georgia, to clear the record on the election allegations04:34
‘No,’ Trump rules out a third term run if re-elected, says he needs '6 months to a year'00:50
NSA Jake Sullivan secretly meets with China in Malta01:13
Trump on fentanyl deaths: ‘It comes from Mexico. Something’s got to be done’01:12
Biden allies worried about 'emotion toll' Hunter indictment will have on the president01:03
Full Trump Interview: ‘I don’t consider us to have much of a democracy right now’01:18:11
Trump: ‘There should be a competency’ test for presidential candidates06:00
‘It was a very nice note': Trump says he left Biden a message when he departed the White House02:56
White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator09:30
Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator08:37
Rep. Dingell: UAW strike is ‘where the rubber is hitting the road’ for auto industry future04:59
Sen. Peters: Strike is about more than the UAW, it’s about workers across the country06:49
