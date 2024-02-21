IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.K. High Court delays decision on extradition of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange
Feb. 21, 202401:59

Meet the Press

U.K. High Court delays decision on extradition of Wikileaks' Julian Assange

01:59

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Josh Lederman reports that, following two days of hearings, judges in the United Kingdom’s High Court announced that they will wait before releasing their ruling on the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States. No decision is expected before March 4 at the earliest.Feb. 21, 2024

