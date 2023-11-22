IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: No hostages will be released by Hamas before Friday, Israel's national security director says

  • Biden was ‘personally engaged’ in getting hostage deal over 'finish line,' Kirby says

    05:56

  • Cherokee Nation chief encourages Americans to learn about ‘great atrocities’ on Native Americans

    05:03

  • Majority of voters want more border security funding: Poll

    08:53

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

    02:14

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:16

  • NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release

    01:22

  • Congress hopes to pass Israel, Ukraine supplemental aid by Christmas: Full Panel

    06:58

  • Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban

    02:28

  • Blumenthal says he has ‘confidence’ Biden will overcome low approval in NBC News poll

    01:26

  • Blumenthal on Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic post on X: 'Sickening and chilling'

    01:28

  • Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital in 'unconscionable way' to 'plan terrorist attacks': Full deputy NSA

    14:11

  • Pro-DeSantis super PAC ad attacks Haley as infighting roils Florida governor’s campaign

    07:55
    Vehicle that crashed at U.S.-Canada border traced back to at least one location

    02:23
    Amtrak suspends services between New York and Canada after Rainbow Bridge crash

    03:23

  • Virginia’s first Black House speaker says there’s room to work with Gov. Youngkin

    05:52

  • Hamas will ‘try to take advantage of this ceasefire,’ IDF spokesperson says

    07:45

  • Trump visits Texas as he resurfaces campaign promises to secure the border

    02:31

  • Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady advocated for mental health in 1976

    01:02

  • Biden, Trump need each other’s unpopularity as they struggle against generic candidates

    09:11

  • NBC News poll a ‘signal’ that younger voters are ‘questioning’ Biden’s accomplishments

    03:51

Meet the Press

Vehicle that crashed at U.S.-Canada border traced back to at least one location

02:23

NBC News Correspondent Tom Winter joins Meet the Press NOW to provide the latest information on the crash at the Rainbow Bridge checkpoint.Nov. 22, 2023

