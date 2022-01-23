Voters in a 'sour mood' at the Biden presidency one-year mark

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Is Kyiv safe in the near term? Blinken: We're tracking that 'hour by hour'00:52
Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year07:38
Blinken: 'Certainly possible [Russia] … is going through the motions'01:23
Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'09:53
Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’06:01
Slotkin to other Democrats: Don't question the motives of Manchin, Sinema01:14
Sanders: 'Exactly right' to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema01:11
Sanders: Democrats cannot have 'endless backroom negotiations'01:05
Voters in a 'sour mood' at the Biden presidency one-year mark02:53
Midterm meter: Historic trends put Democrats in 'shellacking territory' ahead of the midterms01:55
Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed08:01
Who do Americans trust on Covid? The answer is complicated01:42
Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'01:56
Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic01:31
Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'01:36
Bremmer: Intelligence community doesn’t think Russian military action is ‘coming next week’02:43
FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary02:39
Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit02:21
Symone Sanders: Biden 'knows what they can do better'02:07
Full Richmond: Midterms 'gloom and doom' is 'premature'08:52
Asked to describe America in their own words in our NBC News poll, voters use the words "divided," "negative," "lost," "bad" and "downhill."Jan. 23, 2022
