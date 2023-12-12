IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy ‘focused’ and ‘concerned’ during private conversations in D.C.

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa caucusgoers increasingly prefer Trump, even amid legal challenges

    04:19

  • Israel-Hamas war ‘taking a toll’ on communities in Michigan, says Gov. Whitmer

    04:44

  • Full Panel: Voters are telling DeSantis ‘call us again in 2027’

    09:26

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith in a ‘race against the clock’ with SCOTUS request on Trump immunity

    03:13

  • Israel focused on preventing the ‘next massacre,’ says former PM Naftali Bennett

    06:49

  • Gretchen Whitmer says voting rights are ‘how we secure reproductive rights’: Full interview

    17:00

  • Full Panel: 'No working mom is bringing up Hunter Biden' in voter focus groups

    09:06

  • Biden campaign to ‘aggressively’ tie Trump to abortion bans, restrictions

    01:32

  • Chris Murphy: ‘We're not going to solve the entire problem of immigration’ by year's end

    01:08

  • 1988 Iowa winner Bob Dole reflects on the importance of the caucuses

    01:17

  • Murphy says Hunter Biden prosecution is 'legally justified': He'll be 'held accountable in court'

    02:08

  • Full Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘Republicans are playing games with the security of the world’

    08:13

  • Mitt Romney says his father wouldn't 'understand' or 'believe' current state of Republican Party

    01:03

  • Full Sen. Mitt Romney: Trump’s campaign one of ‘retribution, anger and hate’

    21:03

  • Romney: Congress should lead by ‘creating example’ in addressing hate on college campuses

    01:10

  • Romney says endorsing in 2024 race would be 'kiss of death': I'd like to 'vote for Joe Manchin'

    03:17

  • Sen. Romney says he would vote against Biden impeachment inquiry if he were in the House

    01:14

  • Romney calls Trump 'a human gumball machine'

    01:04

  • Trump has ‘authoritarian’ interests, says Mitt Romney after dictator comments

    01:06

Meet the Press

Zelenskyy ‘focused’ and ‘concerned’ during private conversations in D.C.

06:23

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor joins Meet the Press NOW ahead of President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s joint press conference amid the stalemate in Washington over aid to Ukraine.Dec. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy ‘focused’ and ‘concerned’ during private conversations in D.C.

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa caucusgoers increasingly prefer Trump, even amid legal challenges

    04:19

  • Israel-Hamas war ‘taking a toll’ on communities in Michigan, says Gov. Whitmer

    04:44

  • Full Panel: Voters are telling DeSantis ‘call us again in 2027’

    09:26

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith in a ‘race against the clock’ with SCOTUS request on Trump immunity

    03:13

  • Israel focused on preventing the ‘next massacre,’ says former PM Naftali Bennett

    06:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All