Biden slams Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump swiftly reacts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

President Biden used comedy to slam Donald Trump at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Joking that “age is the only thing we have in common,” he then took a rare swipe at Trump’s legal troubles. Trump reacted swiftly on social media, calling the dinner “really bad.” NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist reports.April 28, 2024