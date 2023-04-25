'The L Word' stars make a cameo appearance at White House press briefing

Several cast members of “The L Word" and its "Generation Q" spinoff series made an appearance at Tuesday's White House press briefing in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week.

Actors Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig joined "The L Word" co-creator Ilene Chaiken and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to discuss the importance of queer representation and to condemn anti-LGBTQ policies and proposals that have surged across the country.

“Visibility is not just the act of being seen. It is the ability to see,” Hailey said. “So to the librarian in Texas, advocating to keep books with LGBTQIA themes on the shelves, we see you. To the LGBTQIA people leading their communities as rabbis, pastors and ministers, we see you. To the LGBTQIA community in Missouri about to lose their gender affirming care, we see you."

More than 465 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures so far this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

And on Monday, the American Library Association released its annual book censorship report, which found more than half of the nation's 13 most challenged books in 2022 contained LGBTQ themes.

During Tuesday's press briefing, Chaiken — whose executive producing credits also include "Empire" and "The Handmaid's Tale" — noted the significance of standing beside Jean-Pierre, the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary.

Speaking in front of reporters, Chaiken thanked President Joe Biden for “giving us the first out lesbian press secretary who represents hope and possibility for so many people young and a bit older.”

Referring to "The L Word," which ran from 2004 to 2010, and its "Generation Q" spinoff, which ended its three-season run this year, Chaiken said, "We, too, accomplished a few firsts by bringing our stories into homes and communities across the country and around the world."

In return, Jean-Pierre noted what the original "L Word" series meant to her personally.

“As a young queer woman of color, I felt alone and sometimes invisible,” Jean-Pierre said. “For so many people in our community, 'The L Word’s' impact cannot be understated.”

Last month, Showtime announced it was canceling “The L Word: Generation Q," but, according to Variety, a reboot of the original series is currently in development, with Chaiken attached to the project.