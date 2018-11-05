Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Claire Atkinson

NBC said on Monday morning that it will no longer air an immigration ad from President Donald Trump, widely derided as racially divisive, that aired during the network's NFL coverage on Sunday night.

"After further review, we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible," said Joe Benarroch, a spokesperson for NBC's advertising sales department.

NBC came under fire for airing the commercial during its Sunday NFL coverage of a game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

The decision to run the ad quickly drew criticism on social media, including from actress Debra Messing, who stars in the NBC comedy "Will and Grace."

"I want you to know that I am ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad," Messing tweeted. "It is the antithesis of everything I personally believe in, and what, I believe, our show is all about."

The ad aired 18 times across multiple networks, according to advertising tracking firm iSpotTV, which noted it also aired on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday morning.

CNN had declined to air the commercial.

"CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist," CNN's media relations Twitter account responded in a tweet to Donald Trump Jr., who said CNN refused to air the ad. “When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts.”

The ad centered around an undocumented immigrant who was convicted of the murder of two law enforcement officials in California. Critics said it was designed to stir up anger at immigrants ahead of Election Day.