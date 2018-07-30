Netflix wants Aziz Ansari's 'Master of None' to return for season 3, executive says

LOS ANGELES — Netflix wants to continue Aziz Ansari's half-hour series "Master of None."

"We certainly have given some thought to it it," Netflix head of original content Cindy Holland said Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour when asked if the company would consider continuing "Master of None." "We certainly would be happy to make another season of 'Master of None' with Aziz."

Aziz Ansari attends the 16th Annual AFI Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 8, 2016. Michael Kovac / Getty Images file

Ansari in January was the subject of a lengthy article published on the website Babe.net accusing him of sexual misconduct. In the piece, a woman who went on a date with Ansari accused him of coercing her into sexual activity that she later found she was uncomfortable with. Ansari, in a subsequent statement, acknowledged having consensual sexual activity with the woman and said that he had been "surprised and concerned" to learn of her discomfort.

Fielding questions from reporters after her TCA session, Holland said that she has not spoken directly with Ansari since the article was published. Season 2 of "Master of None" premiered on Netflix in May 2017.

Holland addressed the company's rapidly growing volume of original scripted programs — and criticism that the company's efforts, despite this month securing more Emmy nominations than any other network or platform, are spread too thin. "Quality and quantity are not mutually exclusive," she said.

Holland also updated reporters on a number of projects and talent relationships: