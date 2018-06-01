As retail shifts, Hello Kitty and her friends are moving into the real world

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In corners of the fifth floor of an office building, boxes full of plush Hello Kitties in an array of outfits, squishy plastic renderings of a cartoon egg yolk, vinyl toiletry bags and other assorted baubles sit waiting for judgment about whether they live up to the Sanrio motto: “Small gift, big smile.”

Sanrio's El Segundo, California, headquarters houses the design staff for merchandise sold in North America. Courtesy of Sanrio Inc.

It’s a philosophy memorialized on the mural greeting visitors when they exit the elevator to the sprawling 29,000-square-foot North American headquarters of Sanrio Inc., where every Sanrio-licensed product sold in the U.S. and Canada is designed, marketed and reviewed for quality.

The tradition of “gift-giving” has its roots in the Japanese hospitality tradition, “omotenashi,” roughly translated as the idea of serving a guest and anticipating her needs, according to Sanrio chief operating officer Craig Takiguchi.

“You ask anyone who goes to Japan, the two things they will recognize, it’s always, ‘Wow, the service elements are amazing’ and ‘When I get something, it’s packaged so delicately,’” he said.

For Sanrio in North America, it all started with a coin purse featuring the red-bowed cat and the words “Hello,” that went on sale in 1975. Over the decades, Hello Kitty — and some 400 other characters in the Sanrio catalog, according to Takiguchi — have been emblazoned on almost every product imaginable, from guitars and lunchboxes to wines and toilet seat covers.

But the brand has seen a downturn in revenue in recent years. Parent company Sanrio Co., Ltd., reported annual sales of about 62 billion Japanese yen in fiscal year 2017 (approximately $567 million as of May 2018), down 13 percent from the year before. Takiguchi attributes this to the changing nature of retail: In 2017, more than 215 million Americans shopped online, a number projected to grow to 230 million by 2021 and making the U.S. one of the biggest markets for e-commerce, according to market research company eMarketer.

Hello Kitty, at Sanrio's North American headquarters in El Segundo, California. Courtesy of Sanrio Inc.

So in recent years, Sanrio has branched out beyond products and into launching pop-up businesses and other experiential opportunities, many of them tied to food — and primed for sharing on social media, Takiguchi said.

In 2014, the brand launched a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Hello Kitty Con in Los Angeles to celebrate its 40th anniversary; the truck, which sells desserts and merchandise, and has now been in other U.S. cities.