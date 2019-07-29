Breaking News Emails
At least five people were injured Sunday in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, authorities said. There was no immediate indication that a suspect was in custody.
Joy Alexiou, a spokeswoman for Santa Clara County Medical Center, said the hospital was treating five patients, "generally" with gunshot wounds. NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were called for reports of as many as 11 victims.
The San Francisco division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to the scene in Gilroy, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose and home to one of the largest food festivals in the United States. The festival was near the end of its third and final day when the gunshots were reported at about 5:30 p.m., NBC Bay Area reported.
Festival goers run after hearing gunshots at California Garlic FestivalJuly 29, 201901:25
A witness, Julissa Contreras, told NBC Bay Area that she saw a white man in his early to mid-30s firing a rifle that was "able to shoot three to four shots a second."
"It was just rapid firing," she said. "I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left. ...
"He definitely was prepared for what he was doing," she said.
Maximo Rocha, a volunteer with the Gilroy Browns, a Pop Warner youth football team said he saw many people on the ground, although he couldn't be sure how many may have been shot and how many may have been trying to protect themselves.
But he told NBC Bay Area that "quite a few" of them were injured in some fashion, "because I helped a few."
Gloria Parker, another witness, told the station that she and other people began running when they heard 10 to 15 bangs that they initially thought were firecrackers.
"There was tons of cops there," she said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.