IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. plans to move ships and planes closer to Israel

EXCLUSIVE
Israel-Hamas conflict

U.S. plans to move ships and planes closer to Israel

The U.S. is also looking at options for a possible evacuation of Americans from Israel. Nothing has been decided, but one option involves putting some Americans on Navy ships.

U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support

01:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
By Courtney Kube

The U.S. military is planning to move U.S. Navy ships and military aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the planning.

The movements could start immediately but all the assets, specifically the ships, will not be in place for several days. 

The U.S. is also working through plans for a possible non-combatant evacuation — helping Americans get out of Israel. Nothing has been decided or ordered, but officials are working through options, including one that involves putting some Americans on the Navy ships to get them to safety.

Courtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.