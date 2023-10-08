U.S. plans to move ships and planes closer to Israel

The U.S. military is planning to move U.S. Navy ships and military aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the planning.

The movements could start immediately but all the assets, specifically the ships, will not be in place for several days.

The U.S. is also working through plans for a possible non-combatant evacuation — helping Americans get out of Israel. Nothing has been decided or ordered, but officials are working through options, including one that involves putting some Americans on the Navy ships to get them to safety.