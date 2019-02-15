Feb. 15, 2019, 8:36 PM GMT By Nicole Acevedo and Variety

Music fans woke up to some good news Friday morning — rapper Cardi B released her first new song of 2019 titled "Please Me," a collaboration with singer-songwriter Bruno Mars.

This is not the first time these two Grammy-winning artists have worked together. Their most notable collaboration was last year's remix of Mars' "Finesse." The pair performed the song during the 2018 Grammys, at which Mars won all of the six awards he was nominated for, including big ones such as the album of the year and the song of the year.

During Mars' "24K Magic" North American tour last fall, fans would have been able to see another onstage collaboration between the Dominican-Trinidadian Bronx-born rapper and the singer of Puerto Rican descent.

But Cardi B "underestimated this whole mommy thing" and decided to not participate in the tour to take care of her newborn daughter Kulture.

The "Please Me" single was produced by Bruno Mars and his usual crew, the Stereotypes.

The single comes a week after Cardi B's big night at the 2019 Grammys, where she took the stage to deliver a performance of her single "Money" and received the award for the best rap album.

“When I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete,” she said while accepting the first Grammy of her career for her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy."

“You husband, thank you, seriously, because he was the one like: ‘Oh, you’re gonna do this album, girl. We’re gonna have this baby and you’re going to make this album,’” said Cardi B, who also became the first solo woman to win for the best rap album.

Last month, Cardi B announced that she plans to release a new album this year, possibly as soon as the spring.

"Of course, it's gonna be an album in 2019," she said during an interview on Instagram Live. "Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that 'Invasion of Privacy' came out, but I don't know how possible that's gonna be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy."

While there was talk several weeks ago of a deluxe edition of "Invasion" being released with new tracks, given her comments it seems likely that any new material would be held for a later release.

She was a featured artist on several songs in 2018 including Pardison Fontaine's "Backin' It Up," El Alfa's "Mi Mami" and the Maroon 5 summer mash "Girls Like You."

However, "Please Me" is the first release of her own since the album.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.