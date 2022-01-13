This Latino neighborhood wants a Vicente Fernández St. to honor the Mexican legend

A street in the iconic Latino neighborhood of Boyle Heights, California, could be renamed in honor of the late legendary king of ranchera music, Mexican singer Vicente Fernández.

Fernández died in December at 81 in his native state of Jalisco, in Mexico.

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León motioned to rename two blocks of Bailey Street, from 1st Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, as “Vicente Fernández Street." The area is east of the city's landmark Mariachi Plaza.

Fernández, known as “Chente” by his fans, produced iconic songs, including “Volver, Volver,” “El Rey” and “Por Tu Maldito Amor.” His ballads were world famous, but he was especially beloved throughout Mexico and Latin America and generations of Mexican Americans and other U.S. Latinos grew up with his songs.

Fernández received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Face, three Grammys and eight Latino Grammys, among other awards and sold over 50 million records.

De León, who represents L.A.’s 14th District, called the Mexican icon “one of the best artists of all time, period,” during Wednesday’s virtual council meeting streamed on YouTube. “His legacy is not only the music that he made, but the memories that we all were able to make listening to the music he created and shared with us,” De León said.

