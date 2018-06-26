'Race against the clock': Lawyers work to track down migrant children separated from parents

ALAMO, Texas — After weeks of making calls, Priscilla Mendoza, a law clerk with the Texas Civil Rights Project, got a break Monday in one of the missing child cases the nonprofit is working on after family separations on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mendoza was on the phone Monday afternoon pumping a government official for information, when she confirmed that the child a father had been trying to find since May 29 was indeed in federal custody.

The scene took place in the bare-bones, single-story office the project shares with other nonprofits, as the federal government was on the other side of the state telling reporters it was "fully aware" of the whereabouts of every parent and child separated at the border.

Alexis Bay, standing, and Priscilla Mendoza, law clerks at the Texas Civil Rights Project in Alamo, Texas, check details Monday in the file of a child they have been trying to locate for a father since May 29. Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News

Mendoza and her colleague Alexis Bay are spending their summer in the Rio Grande Valley. They're among the attorneys trying to help track down the children who were separated from their parents as a result of the Trump administration’s policy of prosecuting immigrants caught crossing the border illegally, a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a Senate Finance hearing, “There is no reason why any parent would not know where their child is located.”

This follows statements on Monday in Tornillo, Texas, where HHS spokesman Mark Weber said the agency was “fully aware” of where the separated children and parents are.

“I will emphasize, we know where their parents are, we have connected with their parents in almost every case,” Weber said, speaking at the compound where the government is keeping some of the children who were separated from their parents. He said they are aggressively looking and if a parent has a hard time finding the child, "we are going to find them."

Advocates and attorneys say that may be the case, but that information about the children's whereabouts isn't being shared with them.

“That's a low bar. They know where they are?” Efrén Olivares, director of the Texas Civil Rights Projects' racial and economic justice program, told NBC News. “They took them.”

'There is no claim ticket' to find children

The work to connect children and parents and get them an attorney is “a race against the clock,” said Olivares, because in some cases, when attorneys and advocates have made checks, the parent is no longer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the child is no longer with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“That means they were released or deported — I can only hope that means together,” he said.

M. Lucero Ortiz, director of legal services of the Central American Resource Center, or Carecen, based in Washington, said she fears that reunifying the parents won’t go smoothly because documentation in the transfer of immigrants from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and ICE is minimal and often has mistakes.

“When people are processed through CBP, they have to turn in their possessions and they give them their receipt and are told they can pick up these items later. We value those items more than children,” Ortiz said. “People weren’t even given a basic piece of paper. … There is no claim ticket.”

The Texas Civil Rights Project started in earnest searching for children after the Trump administration announced its "zero tolerance" policy for illegal immigration last month and as attorneys here found that the number of parents separated from children was growing.

After weeks of pressure, the Trump administration stopped the separations.

Attorneys with the Texas Civil Rights Project have been going to the federal court in McAllen, Texas, since May 24 to gather as much information as possible from migrants who were prosecuted on charges of crossing the border illegally, a misdemeanor of first entry.