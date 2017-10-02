MIAMI, Fla. — Superstars Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam and Chayanne, joined forces and traveled together to their native island earlier Monday to help with those devastated by Hurricane Maria.

“This is one of many trips. There is a lot that needs to be done,” said "Despacito" star Fonsi upon arriving at the airport in San Juan.

The four departed from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in South Florida Monday morning posting photos and videos on social media while they were on the plane.

All four had been individually helping those affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico. Fonsi recently opened a crowdfunding site to rebuild the neighborhood known as “La Perla,” where his international hit song “Despacito” was shot. It’s the most viewed video in YouTube history.

Martin also opened a crowdfunding site for hurricane relief, which has already raised close to $2 million.

Nicky Jam has taken basic aid to the island and Chayanne has joined the American Red Cross.

Last week Puerto Rican stars JLo and Marc Anthony joined forces with these artists and others to create "Somos Una Voz," an initiative to help the victims of recent natural disasters.

Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee, was on the island over the weekend delivering food, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan also landed in Puerto Rico on Monday in a Jet Blue flight to aid those in need.

