Aspen Ideas Festival live updates: Leaders to discuss immigration in America

What to know about the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival
- The Aspen Ideas Festival is hosted by the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit founded in 1949 that is dedicated to “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.”
- Thursday's speakers and moderators include Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, author Curtis Sittenfeld, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
- NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Here's what you may have missed Wednesday
At a panel on gun violence, moderator Jenn White asked Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., how much has changed since she first started advocating for gun safety after her son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 while sitting in a friend’s car at a gas station.
McBath said that while gun safety advocates are making strides, “this is a slow process.”
“We’re looking at a public health crisis that has been evolving over years. It is a cultural crisis that we’re dealing with and it will take time to dismantle this cultural crisis,” she said. “But, yes, things are changing.”
Examining the issue of guns in America at Aspen Ideas FestivalJune 28, 202347:07
Welcome back to the Aspen Ideas Festival
Today's panelists and moderators will discuss immigration, the future of the Supreme Court, the mental health crisis affecting teens and much more.
