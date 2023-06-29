IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Aspen Ideas Festival live updates: Leaders to discuss immigration in America

The latest news on the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival. Follow live updates on who is speaking, what topics are discussed and what advice leaders have to share.
Aspen Ideas Festival attendees traverse the Aspen Institute campus between sessions.
Aspen Ideas Festival attendees traverse the Aspen Institute campus between sessions.Kelsey Brunner for NBC News
By NBC News

What to know about the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival

  • The Aspen Ideas Festival is hosted by the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit founded in 1949 that is dedicated to “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.”
  • Thursday's speakers and moderators include Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, author Curtis Sittenfeld, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
  • NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Ideas Festival.
11m ago / 2:02 PM UTC

Here's what you may have missed Wednesday

At a panel on gun violence, moderator Jenn White asked Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., how much has changed since she first started advocating for gun safety after her son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 while sitting in a friend’s car at a gas station.

McBath said that while gun safety advocates are making strides, “this is a slow process.”

“We’re looking at a public health crisis that has been evolving over years. It is a cultural crisis that we’re dealing with and it will take time to dismantle this cultural crisis,” she said. “But, yes, things are changing.”

Examining the issue of guns in America at Aspen Ideas Festival

June 28, 202347:07
12m ago / 2:02 PM UTC

Welcome back to the Aspen Ideas Festival

Today's panelists and moderators will discuss immigration, the future of the Supreme Court, the mental health crisis affecting teens and much more.

