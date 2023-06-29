Aspen Ideas Festival live updates: Leaders to discuss immigration in America

Here's what you may have missed Wednesday

At a panel on gun violence, moderator Jenn White asked Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., how much has changed since she first started advocating for gun safety after her son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 while sitting in a friend’s car at a gas station.

McBath said that while gun safety advocates are making strides, “this is a slow process.”

“We’re looking at a public health crisis that has been evolving over years. It is a cultural crisis that we’re dealing with and it will take time to dismantle this cultural crisis,” she said. “But, yes, things are changing.”