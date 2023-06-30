Aspen Ideas Festival: What is the way forward on China?

Relations between the planet’s two biggest economies have been at a low ebb amid a range of issues including trade, human rights, Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine and a surveillance balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year.

The way forward on China?

It’s a cool, crisp morning in Aspen, where we’ll be wrapping up our Ideas Festival coverage with a panel discussing America’s relationship with China.

The panel includes Jessica Chen-Weiss, the Michael J. Zak Professor for China and Asia-Pacific Studies at Cornell University, Elbridge Colby, co-founder and principal of The Marathon Initiative and a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development, Jorge Guajardo, partner at Dentons Global Advisors and a former Mexican ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, and Stephen Roach, senior fellow at the Paul Tsai Center China Center at Yale Law School.

NBC News President of Editorial Rebecca Blumenstein will moderate.