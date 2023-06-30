Aspen Ideas Festival: What is the way forward on China?

What to know about the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival
- The Aspen Ideas Festival is hosted by the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit organization founded in 1949 that is dedicated to “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.”
- Friday's panel includes Jessica Chen-Weiss, the Michael J. Zak Professor for China and Asia-Pacific Studies at Cornell University, Elbridge Colby, co-founder and principal of The Marathon Initiative and a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development, Jorge Guajardo, partner at Dentons Global Advisors and a former Mexican Ambassador to China, and Stephen Roach, senior fellow at the Paul Tsai Center China Center at Yale Law School. NBC News President of Editorial Rebecca Blumenstein will moderate.
- NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Washington-Beijing relations at a low ebb
Relations between the planet’s two biggest economies have been at a low ebb amid a range of issues including trade, human rights, Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine and a surveillance balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken's high-stakes trip to Beijing earlier this month was aimed at reducing spiraling tensions. President Joe Biden calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator last week again ramped up animosity.
The way forward on China?
It’s a cool, crisp morning in Aspen, where we’ll be wrapping up our Ideas Festival coverage with a panel discussing America’s relationship with China.
