President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will get underway today, two states have surprisingly come out ahead in the Covid-19 vaccine effort and saying goodbye to a "Supreme" trailblazer.

Trump's second impeachment trial set to begin

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial starts in the Senate this afternoon.

The proceedings will start at 1 p.m. ET with four hours of argument on the constitutionality of the trial by the House managers and Trump's lawyers.

House managers rebutted calls by Trump's legal team in a final pretrial brief filed Monday to dismiss the impeachment case. In response, the House managers wrote that Trump "has no valid excuse or defense for his actions" and that "his efforts to escape accountability are entirely unavailing."

After this afternoon's debate, the Senate will hold a vote on whether to proceed — a measure that only needs a simple majority and is expected to pass easily.

From there, House managers are scheduled to begin their opening arguments at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know about Trump's second impeachment trial, from who is presiding over it, to how the process is expected to play out. Legal analysis: The Senate is a different "court." Trump's silence during his impeachment trial can be used against him, writes NBC News' legal analyst Danny Cevallos.

North Dakota and South Dakota set global Covid records. How did they turn the tide?

Being mostly rural and far from the coasts didn't protect North Dakota and South Dakota from Covid-19.

During November, North Dakota had the highest coronavirus infection rate per capita in the world. In South Dakota, the death rate reached a global high.

But since those late fall peaks in cases, both states have emerged as leaders in the country's vaccination rollout.

Kaitlin Sullivan reports for NBC News on what's working in the two states, as well as lingering issues — such as misinformation, a false sense of security and the politicization of infection prevention measures — which could stymie their success.

In other Covid-19 developments:

Democrats appear to have abandoned hope of getting any Republican support for the next round of Covid-19 relief and, instead of entertaining talks to shrink the president's $1.9 trillion proposal, are determined to go big.

to have abandoned hope of getting any Republican support for the next round of Covid-19 relief and, instead of entertaining talks to shrink the president's $1.9 trillion proposal, are determined to go big. The World Health Organization has finally gotten into Wuhan, China, to study Covid-19's origins. They gave a report on their fact-finding mission today.

has finally gotten into Wuhan, China, to study Covid-19's origins. They gave a report on their fact-finding mission today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to hold its first national Covid vaccination forum to re-empower previously sidelined scientific agencies.

Republicans' defense of Trump over his impeachment trial may actually hurt him more in the long run, Michael Conway, former counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, writes in an opinion piece.

Goodbye to a 'trailblazer'

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died. She was 76.

Wilson was an original member of the iconic Motown group known for a string of hits including "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Back in My Arms Again."

"The Supremes were always known as the 'sweethearts of Motown,'" Berry Gordy, founder of the Motown record label, said in a statement. "She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.

