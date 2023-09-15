UAW strike latest and Donald Trump's exclusive 'Meet the Press' interview: Morning Rundown

Donald Trump discusses the charges against him in an exclusive NBC “Meet the Press” interview. Workers at the Big Three carmakers go on strike. And a study finds out what some experience on the brink of death.

Here’s what to know today.

Trump talks pardons, Mar-a-Lago security tapes in exclusive interview

Former President Donald Trump said it is “very unlikely” he would pardon himself if he wins another term in 2024, and he did not order a staffer at Mar-a-Lago to delete security video at the center of an investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents. Both comments were part of Trump’s exclusive interview with NBC “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, which will air this weekend.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted four times, stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his retention of classified documents after his defeat and hush-money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

During the interview, Trump recounted the debate around the pardon question at the close of his first term. “I could have had a pardon done that would have saved me all of these lawyers and all of this — these fake charges, these Biden indictments,” he said.

Trump also said he would testify that he didn’t ask for security video at Mar-a-Lago to be deleted. “But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them,” he said.

The wide-ranging interview, during which he also reacted to Hunter Biden’s indictment, is Welker’s first as moderator of “Meet the Press.”

United Auto Workers members Bryan Horvath, left, Ann Hardy picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., early Friday. Paul Sancya / AP

Workers walk off the job at Ford, GM and Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union began striking at midnight after failing to reach agreements on a new contract with Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-maker Stellantis. It’s the first time in the union’s 88-year history that members have been on strike with all of the Big Three companies at the same time. The walkouts kicked off at three plants — in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan — where car models like the Chevrolet Colorado, the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco are made. (And there’s a reason why these three sites were chosen.) Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden was indicted yesterday in federal court on three gun charges, court documents show. The counts, all tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics, come after a plea deal that might have ended a yearslong investigation fell apart. Two of the counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years and the third has a maximum of five years. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

After the indictment was announced, Hunter Biden’s lawyer argued that a diversion agreement from the previous plea deal is still in effect and therefore “prevents any additional charges from being filed against Mr. Biden.” Special counsel David Weiss, who also headed the investigation, was vague about whether there would be more charges or indictments.

Legal experts said the charges brought against Hunter Biden are rarely prosecuted. “This is if anything harsh, not lenient,” Andrew Weissman, a former FBI general counsel and NBC News contributor tweeted after the indictment was announced.

Libya flood survivors’ agonizing search for loved ones

In Derna — a city practically washed away by floods where as many as 20,000 people may have died — construction worker Mohamad Mahmoud Ismail Al-Shalwi said something inside him dies every minute that passes without knowing what happened to his 12 missing family members, ages 3 months to 77 years. His grief is echoed across the city as survivors hold on to hope that their loved ones might be found alive. Another survivor described the moment the dam burst, seeing people standing on top of buildings. They were shouting for help, he said, “but no one could do anything.”

Along the U.S. border is a bustling culture

In cities like San Diego and El Paso, Texas, situated along the southern border, residents say a dynamic culture can be seen in its food and drink, art and local businesses. But some feel that the border region’s deep history, Latino heritage and outsize impact on the United States’ culture, economy and identity has gotten lost amid the emphasis on immigration politics.

NBC Latino kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with a to meet locals from these border regions, called “fronterizos,” to find out what makes them so unique.

Paul Ratje for NBC News

Politics in Brief

War in Ukraine: Three Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee are asking for answers about whether Elon Musk or other commercial satellite providers disabled or restricted Ukraine’s military access to communication networks.

2024 election: If he wins the presidency in 2024, President Joe Biden will be the oldest person elected to the White House. So would Donald Trump, who isn’t receiving as much scrutiny. NBC News interviewed dozens of voters about why Biden’s age seems to be more of an issue.

Social media: The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would restrict the Biden administration’s contact with social media companies.

Legal pot: Cannabis reform is moving one step closer to reality, with a hearing on a bipartisan bill that would make it lawful for legal marijuana businesses to access major financial and banking institutions expected to take place in a few weeks.

Some survivors of cardiac arrest had positive memories such as seeing a light, or family member, or felt intense emotions like love, tranquility, and peace. NBC News; Getty Images

Staff Pick: What it feels like to almost die

It’s the stuff of TV hospital dramas: A patient on the brink of death sees a bright light followed by a montage of memories. I thought it was Hollywood imagination run wild, until I read this story about a first-of-its-kind study of the experiences of cardiac arrest survivors. Turns out our brains can stay active for a period of time during that liminal state between life and death. — Richie Duchon, deputy platforms editor

In Case You Missed It

Alex Murdaugh appeared in a South Carolina courtroom for the first time he was convicted of murdering his wife and younger son, for the next phase of the state’s case against him.

On this day 60 years ago, four Black girls were killed in the Birmingham church bombing. But the names of two Black boys who died in the ensuing chaos were largely forgotten.

What decongestant should you use? Learn about some alternatives to phenylephrine, the ingredient the FDA said this week doesn’t work.

The family of a 13-year-old boy who died after two of his classmates attacked him will receive a historic $27 million settlement from a Southern California school district.

Five adults and a juvenile who refer to themselves as “Soldiers of Christ” were charged with murder after a 70-pound woman was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle.

Two sisters of Ruby Franke, the family vlogger charged with six counts of felony child abuse, shared video statements about the case, expressing shock at the allegations.

