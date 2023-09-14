Derna survivors search for loved ones after Libyan flooding 

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Homes, lives and the heart of a city: The water ripped it all away.

Like so many others, construction worker Mohamad Mahmoud Ismail Al-Shalwi rushed home Monday morning to check on his extended family — but many were missing or dead.

“When I came, I found everything — my building, my family, the whole neighborhood — under the sea. Everything disappeared,” said Al-Shalwi, who is originally from Derna but lives in Benghazi, which acts as a capital for the eastern half of his divided country.

Al-Shalwi said that every minute that passes without knowing what has happened to his 12 missing family members, ages 3 months to 77 years, something inside him dies. “I can’t eat, I can’t sleep at all,” he said in a telephone interview.

You’re walking between bodies. You’re walking on bodies. Stepping on dead people. Yousef Al-Shaari, a survivor

The storm that hit eastern Libya this week unleashed a wall of water that smashed into Derna when two dams burst, a natural disaster exacerbated by the chaotic and often crumbling state of the North African country after years of civil conflict left it ruled by two rival administrations.

Thousands of people have been killed in the coastal city, with thousands more missing as residents and those with family in the area are faced with the aftermath of the devastating deluge.

NBC News spoke to people on the ground in Derna who described scenes like nothing they have ever seen, or heard, before.