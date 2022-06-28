Black abortion providers wonder what’s next for them after Roe

The end of Roe v. Wade has upended the lives of Black abortion providers across the country, with many medical and administrative professionals contemplating leaving the field for fear of prosecution.

Black-women led clinics, grassroots organizations and advocacy groups have long filled gaps in health care coverage and the social safety net, especially in regions where abortion access is limited and Black and Latino people make up a majority of patients. But with trigger laws set to ban or restrict abortion, and legislation targeting doctors who perform the procedure, many Black abortion providers are unsure of their futures. Some are shifting their focus to other forms of reproductive care.

“Very frequently, folks ask, ‘If abortion is illegal will you comply?’ And the answer is ‘Yes, I will comply,’” Dr. Sanithia Williams said, a Black woman abortion provider at the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center in Huntsville. “I don’t agree with it and I don’t want to, but I don’t take for granted that I’m still a Black woman in Alabama. If the state is going to go after someone, I don’t hesitate to think that it will be somebody like me.”

After providing abortion services in California, Missouri and Mississippi, Williams settled in Alabama in 2019. Now, she may have to put her days as one of very few Black women abortion providers in the country behind her, she said.

“It feels like, to me, that I won’t be able to offer abortion anymore because I live in Alabama, and it will no longer be legal. So do I stay or do I go?” she said.

There’s no reliable data on the demographics of abortion providers, but doctors like Williams say there are very few Black providers in the country. Abortion providers and reproductive justice advocates say they have been bracing for a Roe reversal for years, planning how to meet people’s needs in the absence of constitutional protection.