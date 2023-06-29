California reparations live updates: Task force will recommend dozens of policies

California resident shares personal story about enslaved ancestor Elmer Fonza shared the experience of his third great-grandfather, Nelson Bell, who arrived to California as a slave in the mid-1800s. “As I look back at my family's journey, I can only think of the hardships Nelson Bell must have endured,” he said. During his speech, Fonza said Bell was also sold two times and worth about $600. Share this -





An ask for funds to cover DNA testing to prove lineage Yvette Porter Moore, a genealogist, shared how racism has harmed her family. She received a huge round of applause when she recommended that the costs for DNA testing and genealogy to prove lineage for reparations be paid for as part of the reparations redress.





Black California residents share thoughts on reparations One woman said she hoped that the state's recommendation for reparations includes Black children in foster care, who she said are subject to abuse. "We need public oversight," the woman said at the hearing. Other residents recounted the traumatic experiences of their Black ancestors. One man said members of his family experienced the Tulsa Massacre and added that his family has "continually" been persecuted in the state his "whole life." Another speaker pushed for financial payments and an apology. "Black people do not need more programs," the man said.





NBC News reporting cited by the task force





Noted: Governor Newsom's absence Gov. Gavin Newsom was praised in many circles for signing the bill that created the task force, but he is not present at this final hearing. His attention is currently on wildfires in the state. Jon Burgess, a firefighter whose family is seeking land taken from ancestors in Coloma, near Sacramento, made it clear that reparations, in his mind, are not about government, although it will be Newsom who signs any proposed bill into law. "Gavin, as a battalion chief in the city of Sacramento," Burgess said, "the last thing the fires need is another politician."





Many audience members pay homage to ancestors Many of the speakers today are speaking on behalf of their ancestors, citing the names of family members with deep roots in the state. "I'm here today to stand on the shoulders of my ancestors starting with my father, who at the age of 14 worked at a funeral home. He was told to throw the black bodies up against the fence and wait until all the whites were processed," Gil Wilkerson said, also citing her great-grandmother, "who committed suicide because she couldn't take care of her children after slavery."





Where's the money? The financial compensation part of reparations is a concern, evident by a woman yelling during the hearing: "It's my money and I want it now."





Key civil rights groups blast Supreme Court Meanwhile, reactions over the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling continue to pour in. America's leading civil rights organizations condemned the conservative-dominated Supreme Court's decision, with one top group accusing the high court of turning back the clock on the nation's history of racial progress. "Today the Supreme Court has bowed to the personally held beliefs of an extremist minority," NAACP President and Chief Executive Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "We will not allow hate-inspired people in power to turn back the clock and undermine our hard-won victories. The tricks of America's dark past will not be tolerated." Read the full story here.





The mood in the room The auditorium at the office of the secretary of state was packed, a standing-room-only crowd. Early in the public comments portion of the public hearing, the room took on the feel of a sporting event.





Reparations task force is underway Task force chair Kamika Moore opened the momentous hearing to public comment. Danny Brown, an audience member, invited the crowd to rise to their feet for a call-and-response rally. "What do we want?" Brown asked. "Reparations!" the audience chanted back. "When do we want it?" Brown asked. "Now!" the crowd replied. Other members of the public spoke about the overdue importance of reparations. "Reparations is about repair," Reggie Romain said. "There's no reason for us to keep proving what has already been proven. There's no reason for you to say we don't have enough money," Lakeisha Millmain said, adding that "we have a debt that needs to be paid." The task force meets Thursday. Curtis Bunn / NBC News





Today, reparations in California and the affirmative action ruling coincide In case you haven't heard, the Supreme Court ruled to drastically restrict the consideration of race in admissions to America's most selective schools, which California also banned nearly 30 years ago. Task force chair Kamilah Moore says the report will include "numerous policy prescriptions in the areas of education." "The only note I'll say," she added, "is one of the recommendations is to provide free college tuition at public colleges and universities, for descendants of slaves, not for all Black people, but for descendants of slaves. So to that end, that recommendation remains unaffected by SCOTUS decision today because it's not a race based admissions preference."





Reparations task force member says great-great grandfather was enslaved Amos C. Brown, a renowned civil rights leader and a member of the task force, said his great great-grandfather was enslaved in Franklin County, Mississippi, in 1821. Brown also referred to slavery as a "crime [that] was done against the humanity of Black people," and reiterated his support for reparations during the news conference before the final set of recommendations are released. Amos C. Brown Curtis Bunn / NBC News





A hefty report California's final report, chock full of history of Black people in the state and all its recommendations for redress, will come in at 1,200 pages. That's more than double the midpoint report the task force issued last year.





Follow live coverage of reactions to the affirmative action ruling from the Supreme Court and more.





Task force members suggests Supreme Court read their report After two years of work, the California Reparations Task Force releases its final report today. Their hope is that their findings will set the groundwork for reparations throughout the country. Task force member Cheryl Grills said the Supreme Court should read the report. "The Supreme Court has decided that affirmative action is not appropriate for this country. I would encourage the Supreme Court to read the intro report," Grills said. "I would encourage them to read the final report and to understand that the legacy of enslavement and the ongoing harms are with us to this very day. And so this country is disingenuous. First, they use race to exclude us and now they're refusing to use race to include us." The task force added that it had prepared in advance for the ruling from the Supreme Court and it wouldn't affect the report's findings.





Meanwhile in Congress Federal lawmakers are pursuing their own efforts to redress the effects of slavery and the generations of discrimination that has followed for Black Americans. While calls for reparations in America date to slavery's abolition in the 1860s, in 1989 Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., introduced what would become H.R. 40 to study slavery, its effects and appropriate remedies. Conyers introduced the legislation at the beginning of each congressional session for nearly three decades (he died in 2019, two years after leaving Congress). Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has taken up the mantle in the House of Representatives by introducing an updated version of H.R. 40. It would establish a commission to study reparations and consider a national apology and other redress for the institution of slavery, as well as subsequent racial and economic discrimination against African Americans. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., introduced the latest federal effort to support reparations last month with H.R. 414, the Reparations Now Resolution, which seeks to advance reparations at the federal, state and local levels. Read the full story here.





California's Secretary of State asks 'Why not?' regarding reparations for state California's Secretary of State Shirley Weber said at a press conference for the reparations task force this morning that "the work has been difficult" to get to the point where the group is today in its efforts to recommend reparations for the state. Weber also said that she has been asked why California is being considered for reparations, to which she responded, "Why not?" Reparations are due to African Americans affected by slavery, she added, whether people are from the south, like in Mississippi, or the west, like California.





