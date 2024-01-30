David Letterman tells Taylor Swift NFL haters to ‘shut up,’ her Travis Kelce romance is ‘a lovely thing’

David Letterman has a message for many NFL fans upset with all the attention Taylor Swift is getting for showing up to Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce: “This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!”

Hours before the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVIII, the former “Late Show” host took to social media to praise Swift and send his blessings to her and Kelce.

“I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” Letterman said of Swift. “Tremendous! She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show. We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear. And now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating [Travis Kelce].”

Letterman added some humor to his message by mixing up Kelce’s name with fellow comedian Kelsey Grammer, but the message was strong nonetheless.

“The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football.’ And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with [Kelce],’” Letterman said. “And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!”

Letterman continued, “It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift and it’s something positive and happy for the world. And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and [Kelce].”

Swift showed up to several Chiefs game during the 2023-24 NFL season, prompting widespread media coverage. It seems like every move she makes at each game spawns countless headlines, including during the AFC Championship when she appeared on the field as the Chiefs celebrated their win and kissed Kelce.

Watch Letterman’s full message in the video below. The Chiefs are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11.