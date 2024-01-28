Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce at AFC championship game

Taylor Swift wears short skirts... and she’s on the bleachers (or a suite at M&T Bank Stadium).

Miss Americana is in Baltimore to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, in the AFC championship game against the Ravens.

Swift rolled up to the stadium on Sunday alongside bestie Brittany Mahomes wearing a red sweater, black skirt and tights underneath a long black coat.

She’s back in a suite, sitting with Cara Delevingne and Keleigh Teller.

Kelce scored the first touchdown of the game, and the camera feed promptly flashed to Swift as she appeared to shout “Travis! Oh, my God!” while celebrating his tricky end zone catch alongside the others in the suite.

Travis Kelce catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

And when running back Isiah Pacheco scored the next six for the Chiefs, Swift was seen holding up 10 fingers — his jersey number.

Swift hasn’t been spotted alongside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce yet, but Kylie Kelce confirmed earlier this week on “Good Morning America” that they’d be at Sunday’s game.

Last week, the couple met their brother’s superstar girlfriend in a suite at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

Jason Kelce notably took his shirt off following a Kelce touchdown against the Bills last weekend. It remains unclear whether he’ll perform another shirtless celebration on Sunday.

Sunday might be Swift’s last opportunity to see Kelce play this season, even if they make it to the Super Bowl. She is set to resume her “Eras Tour” in Japan on Feb. 7 and will perform at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 10 — the day before the big game.

However, some have speculated that gives the star plenty of time to hop on her plane and make it to Las Vegas in time for kickoff, considering Tokyo is 17 hours ahead, buying her almost an entire extra day.