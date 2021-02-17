Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Vincent Jackson may have struggled with alcoholism, CTE, sheriff says

An autopsy on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson showed he may have struggled with chronic alcoholism, the sheriff said Wednesday.

Jackson was found dead Monday at the Homewood Suites in Brandon by a housekeeper who went to check his room. Although an autopsy report is still pending public release, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister attributed Jackson’s death to an issue with alcoholism based on preliminary findings.

“We haven't got the toxicology report back so I can't say with any certainty that that was it,” Chronister told radio station Q105. “But a lot of longstanding health conditions contributed to his passing because of some alcohol abuse.”

The sheriff also said Jackson’s family was concerned the former NFL player might have had issues with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE. The disease is a form of brain degeneration associated with concussions and has been found in former players, including former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez.

CTE can only be diagnosed by studying sections of the brain post-mortem, during an autopsy. Little is known about the disease but it is tied to emotional instability, memory loss, substance abuse and other cognitive impairments, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News Wednesday.

The NFL has acknowledged that there is a link between CTE and playing football, and has overhauled its concussion protocols in recent years to impose stricter penalties and restrictions on players

Former San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf gave an emotional speech posted to his social media Monday, saying to followers he didn’t “know what the f--- to do anymore” as his “NFL brothers continue to die.”

Leaf accused the NFL of not caring for players or their mental health, alleging the league stops caring once players become “bad for the brand.”

“I don't know what the h--- to do. They don't get how precious life is,” Leaf said. “And then I have this f------ survivor's guilt because of it.”

He also urged his followers to be “part of the solution.”

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Jackson, a child from a military family and a self-proclaimed middle class upbringing, was widely praised for his work both on and off the field. The former wide receiver began investing in restaurants, real estate and fitness clubs as a player to help prepare for his post-NFL future.

He also created a charity called the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, which worked to support military families and children.

The Chargers, who drafted Jackson in 2005, praised his life’s work in a statement following his death.

"Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field, but for the impact he made on the community off of it," the team said in a statement. "The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us."