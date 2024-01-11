Kansas City Chiefs player handing out free Peacock subscriptions after calling exclusive playoff deal 'insane'

Kansas City Chiefs player Charles Omenihu joined many sports fans in grumbling that his team's big playoff game against the Miami Dolphins will only be on Peacock — so he took matters into his own hands and is giving away memberships to the streaming platform.

After taking a swipe on X at the exclusive deal this week and calling it "insane," the defensive end then reached out to Peacock directly, tagging the platform and saying "hit me up I have an idea."

On Tuesday night, Omenihu announced he wanted as many people as possible to see the game on Saturday night so he was going to pay the subscription fee for dozens of fans.

"Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won't lie," Omenihu wrote on X. "I saw the comments and want y'all to be able to watch us play...So I'm giving away 90 3-month Peacock memberships!"

It's only fitting that the Chiefs player, who sports the number 90, is giving away 90 subscriptions. All fans have to do is reply under his X post to enter his give away. Omenihu will be announcing the winners on Friday.

Who knows, maybe this will inspire Taylor Swift to do a similar giveaway for 1,989 Peacock subscriptions for Swifties to cheer on her man Travis Kelce?

Saturday's wildcard matchup is the first time an NFL playoff game is airing exclusively on a paid streaming platform. Peacock — owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News — faced criticism from football fans on social media. Many complained about having to pay for yet another service to watch the crucial game.

The only exception is for fans living in the Miami and Kansas City markets. They can view the game on their local NBC affiliate channel.

This latest decision further cements the NFL's venture into streaming. The organization has seen success with "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime, and executives see the future of sports content continuing to move towards streaming platforms.

"Is it a bit of a risk? Yeah. Is it a bit of an experiment? Definitely. But it sure seems like this is where things are going," Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, said on "NFL Reports."

"I think we're going to find this Miami-Kansas City playoff game on Peacock is going to be the most streamed sports event in history, and that'll be another bar for us to climb over in the future," North said.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Tua Tagavailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at 8 p.m EST on Peacock.