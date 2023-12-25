Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Christmas Day Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is spending Christmas Day cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from a suite in Arrowhead Stadium.

The pop star resumed her role as cheer captain for Kelce's team from what appears to be her usual suite in the Kansas City stadium. In the Christmas spirit, Swift wore a Santa hat with the number "87" on the front.

She was joined in her a box by her parents, as they celebrated the Christmas holiday and hoped for a Chiefs win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Swift has been a staple at Arrowhead Stadium — whenever her touring schedule allows it — and other Kansas City Chiefs away games throughout the season, ever since she went public with her romance with Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in New York City in October. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

She first appeared at a late September game against the Chicago Bears sitting next to Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, in an Arrowhead suite, fueling rumors at the time that the pair were dating.

Since then, they have been spotted together a number of times in New York, including an appearance at "Saturday Night Live" in October.

Swift later told Time magazine that the September game was their first public outing as a "couple," but that they had been "hanging out" and getting to know each other for weeks before that.

It started when Kelce "very adorably put me on blast on his podcast," Swift told Time, referring to a July episode of "New Heights" — the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

After attending the Eras Tour at Arrowhead in July, the Kelce brothers discussed the concert on "New Heights."

Kelce said he was disappointed that he didn't get to see Swift after the show, and that he made her a friendship bracelet "with my number on it" that he never got the chance to give her.

Since the couple went public, Swift has been seen wearing her own version of a friendship bracelet with Kelce's number on it — 87 — at several Chiefs games.