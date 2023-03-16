Mets star Edwin Díaz injures knee while celebrating win in World Baseball Classic

New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz suffered a knee injury Wednesday night while celebrating Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic.

The team was jumping up and down and hugging each other following their 5-2 victory at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, when Díaz suffered the injury.

Video showed him limping toward the dugout but he struggled to put weight on his right leg. He eventually used his left leg to hop over to a wheelchair.

Díaz's brother and Puerto Rico teammate, Alexis, cried as Edwin was taken off the field.

The Mets said in a tweet late Wednesday that the 28-year-old pitcher had injured his right knee and would undergo testing on Thursday.

"We will update when appropriate," the team said.

Edwin Díaz pitched a perfect ninth inning to help Puerto Rico advance to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. They will face Mexico on Friday in Miami.

The pitcher dominated the 2022 season with 32 saves and a career-best 1.31 ERA. He inked a five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets.