NCAA considers moving fall championships to spring

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association said Wednesday that it is considering moving top-tier fall championships to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The association said in a statement that its Division 1 council recommended the move after more than half of its schools canceled or delayed their seasons. The council made the recommendation to the division's board of directors.

Last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the games should be moved to a later date, saying that board of governors’ rules meant they didn’t have enough teams for a “legitimate” championship.

“Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall,” he said.

The recommendation applies to all NCAA sports except the highest level of college football, the Football Bowl Subdivision, which is governed by a separate independent body, College Football Playoff.

Earlier this month, the CFP said its semi-finals are scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021, at the Rose Bowl and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The championship is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.