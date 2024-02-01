Patrick Mahomes jokes about his ‘dad bod’ in shirtless photo

NFL star Patrick Mahomes is embracing his “dad bod” after a shirtless photo hit X.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and father of two, captioned the photo taken in a locker room, adding laughing emojis and the hashtag #DadBodSZN.

The image was screenshot from a video in which the Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid exclaimed the team was headed to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

An excited (and shirtless) Patrick yelled, “Great job today. Like I’ve been saying, we ‘aint done yet,” before leading a team cheer.

Patrick later added in another X message, “Like I got kids!!!!”

X capitalized on the chance to rib Patrick, citing “pregnancy sympathy fat,” “a lighting issue” and his “peak male athletic form.”

Patrick’s photo was compared to another viral image taken this month, showing Jason Kelce — the brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — cheering shirtless for his brother’s touchdown.

Thankfully, Patrick has a sense of humor.

The athlete is married to Brittany Mahomes, a former college soccer star. Together, they share 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 1-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

Patrick loves being a dad, he told People in 2021.

“I’ve grown a lot in my first few years in the NFL, and I’ve had to take on a lot of responsibility,” Patrick told the publication. “But nothing’s like having a kid and having someone that you’re going every single day knowing that you’re trying to take care of.”

Patrick also praised his wife for being a “champion mom.” And he’s definitely enjoying the dad role.

“It’s been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she’s changing and growing already,” Patrick told People of his daughter, adding, “I’m just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it.”

Sterling Skye Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his then-fiancée announced they were expecting their first child Sept. 29, 2020, just weeks after he proposed at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time. The couple used their dogs — Steel and Silver — for their gender reveal.

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born Feb. 20, 2021.

The couple announced the arrival of their first child with matching Instagram posts, featuring a photo of the newborn clutching her parents’ fingers while mom Brittany donned a sparkly nameplate necklace that read “Sterling.”

During the early days of Sterling’s arrival, her parents kept her face hidden.

“Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” Patrick told TODAY in 2021. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”

In 2021, the Mahomes family celebrated Sterling’s 1st birthday with an epic birthday bash, which included a cotton candy machine, balloon archway and custom decor.

Sterling makes regular appearances at Kansas City Chiefs football games alongside her mom and extended family members.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III

In May 2022, the couple announced via Instagram their family was growing and that Sterling would be a big sister.

“Round 2,” they wrote alongside family photos of their little girl holding up a sign that read, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Sterling donned a shirt that read “I have a secret to tell you” for the family announcement.

In June, the couple shared the gender of their second child in a sweet Instagram video. In the clip, the duo squirt water guns filled with blue liquid, indicating a boy.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born Nov. 28, 2022.

The high school sweethearts announced Bronze’s arrival in a similar fashion to that of his sister using nameplate jewelry.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz” the couple captioned their joint announcement.

In a Nov. 30 2022 press conference, the NFL quarterback revealed the sweet meaning behind his son’s name.

“When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first so we started thinking of girl and boys’ names,” he said at the time. “We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever.”

The athlete added, “I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old. I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as a third.”

Patrick credited his brother, Jackson, for his son’s nickname

“He said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’ so we went with that,” Patrick said. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now, where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. Then, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

While the couple have taken the same approach to obscuring their newborn’s face in early days, Bronze has since made appearances on mom Brittany’s Instagram story, including a heartwarming moment between siblings.

Brittany Mahomes shared the sweet sibling moment to her Instagram stories of Sterling smiling at little brother, Bronze, on Dec. 3, 2022.Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

“She is obsessed & loving her new role,” Brittany wrote on a photo showing Sterling smiling at little brother Bronze on Dec. 3, 2022.