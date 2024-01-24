Jason Kelce's wife wasn't happy with shirtless partying at Chiefs-Bills game — but Taylor Swift 'loves' it

Jason Kelce said he doesn't think his wife was too happy with his shirtless celebration of his brother Travis Kelce's touchdown at the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game on Sunday — all of it in the presence of Travis' girlfriend, superstar Taylor Swift.

The older Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, made headlines after he ripped his shirt off and shouted in triumph from the luxury box at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, where he was watching the game. He then proceeded to pound a beer and jump into the crowd below.

"I got caught up in the magic of Bills mafia. It is, it is electric," Jason Kelce said on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights," a podcast he hosts with his brother.

"The energy, the shenanigans and I'm like I gotta have my shirt off at some point," he continued. "And I didn't get to do it beforehand ... and I can't just take my shirt off in the box, like, who takes their shirt off in the box? ... So I'm like you know what I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of this box. ... This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lights."

Jason Kelce said his wife, Kylie Kelce, had tried to talk him out of doing it.

"I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this," he said. "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor (Swift). ... I was like, 'Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm."

The Eagles center told his brother that he didn't think Kylie Kelce was too pleased with him.

"I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," Jason Kelce said.

But the charm apparently worked on Swift, according to Travis Kelce.

"Well, Tay said she absolutely loves you," the Chiefs tight end responded.

Jason Kelce got into gameday spirit well before kickoff, appearing at a Buffalo tailgate where he took a shot from a bowling ball and mingled with fans.

At the game, he scooped up an 8-year-old girl so she could show Swift a homemade sign that read, "Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift Best First Game Ever!!" The girl, Ella Piazza, got a chance to see the pop star, who waved from the box.

"It was amazing," the girl's mother, Jessica Piazza, said Tuesday on NBC’s "TODAY" show. "She came down, and it was like the happiest I’ve ever seen her. She was, like, crying, just of happiness. It was so cool."

The Chiefs ultimately won the game, beating Buffalo 27-24. They will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game next week in Baltimore.