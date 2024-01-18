Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day will perform during the pre-game for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the NFL has announced.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and will air on CBS. The NFL previously announced Usher as the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Country Music Hall of Famer McEntire will sing the national anthem, multiplatinum hip-hop-rock artist Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter-actor Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be produced and arranged by Emmy Award-winning musical director/producer Adam Blackstone.

The pregame entertainment and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature premiere American Sign Language performances. On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), actor Daniel Durant, who starred in the Academy Award-winning movie “Coda,” will perform the national anthem in ASL; Actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will sign “America the Beautiful;” and Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Sanchez also will perform the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The ASL pre-game performances and the ASL Halftime show will be produced in partnership with Alexis Kashar of Love Sign and Howard Rosenblum of the NAD.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter serving as directors