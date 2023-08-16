IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final

The Lionesses will now play Spain in the final at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Sunday. 
England's Mary Earps and Rachel Daly celebrate after the team's 3-1 victory over Australia and advance to the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Aug. 16, 2023.
England's Mary Earps and Rachel Daly celebrate after the team's 3-1 win over Australia on Wednesday.Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
By The Associated Press

England moved on to its first Women’s World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.

Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn’t enough to hold off European champion England.

Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute to put England up 1-0 and the Lionesses dominated possession in the first half.

England fans celebrate their team's advance to the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Aug. 16, 2023, in London.
England fans celebrate their team's advance to the final in London.Aaron Chown / PA via AP

Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope, but England sealed it on goals from Lauren Hemp in the 71st and Alessia Russo four minutes from the end of regulation time.

England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia on Sunday. 

Australia will play Sweden for third place on Saturday in Brisbane.

