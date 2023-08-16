Matildas mania grips Australia as women’s team captures hearts of World Cup host

SYDNEY, Australia — Nothing can compete with the Matildas.
Meetings have been canceled. Other sporting events, rescheduled. Pubs are stocking up and viewing centers across the capital are setting up massive screens, preparing for the Matildas-obsessed masses.
When the Australian women’s national team, the Matildas as they’re nicknamed here, takes to the pitch Wednesday night (6 a.m. Wednesday ET) for their first-ever World Cup semifinal against England, the country will come to a screeching halt in front of its TVs. (Unless, of course, you’re one of the lucky 80,000 fans packed into Stadium Australia in Sydney, one of the nine cities in Australia and New Zealand where the 2023 matches are being played.)
Advancing out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage sent a jolt through the sports-centric Australian psyche. And when the team fought past France in the longest penalty shootout in World Cup history, men’s or women’s, the entire country dared to dream.
“No national team has fused hopes and dreams so magically as the Matildas,” the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald proclaimed on Wednesday ahead of the match against England.
Another Australian broadsheet, The Daily Telegraph, has changed its masthead to the “Tillygraph” as a nod to the team and included a shiny “Go Matildas” poster in every edition earlier this week.
The best run this women’s national soccer team has ever had in the World Cup was back in 2007, losing in the quarterfinals to Brazil. Sixteen years later, during the Matildas’ quarterfinal match against France last Saturday, the Australian match announcer made an observation around the 72nd minute.
“This is the moment we stop calling it women’s football, it’s just football,” he said, adding “this World Cup will go down in history as the moment it went mainstream.”
“There is a seismic shift happening right now,” his fellow announcer added.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed calls by state and territory leaders for a public holiday if the Matildas win the final on Aug. 20.
“This is something much more than just a sporting event,” he said in a radio interview Monday with state broadcaster ABC. “This is an inspiration to young girls in particular, but also young boys.”
By any metric, Australia is a sports-loving nation, but soccer is not at the core — rugby and Australian rules football have always been far more popular. The country’s newfound love of women’s soccer is reminiscent of the United States in 1999, when the World Cup victory by the U.S. women’s national team — symbolized by Brandi Chastain ripping off her jersey after her winning goal — inspired national pride in the team and the sport. The U.S. women’s national team remains the only World Cup host to win the tournament.
The support for the women’s national team in Australia also contrasts with the backlash this year against the top-ranked U.S. team, which was criticized by some back home after a Round-of-16 loss.
Australia’s Seven Network, the tournament’s official broadcaster here, reported a peak audience of 7.2 million people last Saturday as Australia defeated France in a nail-biting 7-6 penalty shootout. Video of a planeload of people watching the shootout on their screens and erupting in applause at the moment of victory was widely viewed online.
The network said the quarterfinal match boasted an average of 4.17 million viewers, making it the most watched event on Australian television this year and the most watched sporting event in more than two decades.
Tonight, as the Matildas face off against England’s Lionesses, the European champions, the audience is expected to obliterate that record.
Outside Stadium Australia in Sydney last Saturday, the hundreds-strong crowd in front of one of the hastily erected screens erupted as the final penalty kick sealed the Matildas’ victory. Amid the screaming throngs, two women sporting green-and-gold Australia jerseys and scarves broke into fist-pumping cheers.
“We still play football!” one of them said. “We’ve been playing football for 40 years, for this. So our daughters and granddaughters could see this.”
Asked if they ever saw this moment coming?
“No, never. Never could have imagined! I am so proud to be here,” the other yelled. “We’ve worked, they’ve worked so hard for this.”
Just feet away, a group of girls could not stop screaming with jubilation. They were too excited to pause and give their full names to NBC News. Asked what this moment was like, they all spoke at once.
“They’re our heroes! Sam Kerr!” one said, referring to Australia’s star captain, one of the best forwards in the world, who plays for Chelsea in England but missed much of the tournament due to injury.
“Mary Fowler!” “Raso! Raso!” the others yelled, naming players who have quickly become household names.
“This is what we all want to be,” one of the girls said as her friends nodded in agreement.
“This is what we will be!” another added.
And with that, they sprinted back into the cheering crowds.