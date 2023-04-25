'He made America better': Death of Harry Belafonte prompts outpouring of tributes

Entertainers, lawmakers, clergy, academics and titans of industry celebrated the life of Harry Belafonte on Tuesday, remembering the "uncompromising black man" who "made America better."

Belafonte died in his New York City home on Tuesday, ending a 96-year life marked by inspiring music, moving performances and dogged determination throughout the civil rights era.

"Harry Belafonte, a proud, uncompromising black man, helped change the world. He could have been content to being merely a 'star,'" former Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement.

"He was certainly that. But he used the power his artistic gifts gave him to make better the lives for those too often forgotten or too often oppressed. His was a consequential life."

Belafonte outlived almost all of his 1960s peers, such as civil rights martyr the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the first Black attorney general observed.

"His support of, and work with, Dr. King is a testament to his commitment and loyalty," Holder said of Belafonte. "He made America better."

Beatrice King, MLKs daughter, fondly remember Belafonte being at her family's side in both good times and bad. She posted a picture of him at her father's funeral.

"I won’t forget," she poignantly wrote. "Rest well, sir."

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, hailed the Harlem-born "culture-changing entertainer."

"Harry Belafonte was a true mentor and friend. I am heartbroken to hear of his death but inspired by the long, fruitful life he led," Sharpton said in a statement.

"He was a culture-changing entertainer, a history-changing activist, and an unmatched intellectual. Rest in peace and power, Mr. B."

While Belafonte had worldwide impact, U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D- N.Y., said he'll always think of the late singer as a proud New York City native.

"Harry Belafonte was an iconic New Yorker, using his art and activism to disrupt the status quo and fight for justice," the lawmaker said in a statement.

"I was saddened to hear of his passing this morning. New York and the world lost a legend today."

Former presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., posted a picture of him embracing the late singer and actor.

"Harry Belafonte was not only a great entertainer, but he was a courageous leader in the fight against racism and worker oppression," Sanders said in a statement. "Jane and I were privileged to consider him a friend and will miss him very much."

Noted academic Cornel West said he was saddened by the passing of "my very dear brother." West lauded Belafonte's "artistic genius, moral courage" and "loving soul."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also took note of Belafonte's passing and mourned the loss of "a true giant."

"Harry Belafonte was a barrier breaker who helped reshape our world through his civil rights advocacy, his music, and his acting," Cook said in a statement, which included a picture of Belafonte speaking to a street rally. "May he rest in peace."

Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour, who is 53 years Belafonte's junior, celebrated his long life and thanked him for the role he played in her life.

"Rest in power, Mr. B," she kindly wrote. "You lived a long and purposeful life, but still I mourn today. Thank you for believing in me."