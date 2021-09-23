1 killed, 13 others injured in shooting at Kroger supermarket outside Memphis

One person was killed and at least 13 injured in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store Thursday afternoon in a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the supermarket in Collierville, a suburb about 30 miles east of Memphis, just after 1:30 p.m. local time, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.

The suspect is dead from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The suspected shooter's vehicle is in the parking lot and we are waiting on some additional equipment to get here to be able to safely check that vehicle as well as some property that was on him," Lane said.

At least 12 were taken to local hospitals and one person walked into a hospital to receive treatment, Lane said. Some victims appeared to be taken to Regional One Health Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center, NBC affiliate WREG reported.

At least one person was killed in the shooting.

The extent of the injuries is not yet clear, though Lane described them as "serious."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.