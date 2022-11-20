At least 5 killed after gunman opens fire at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

A gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub late on Saturday, killing at least 5 people and injuring 18, police said.

The suspected shooter was injured in the incident, apprehended and hospitalized, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Pamela Castro said at an early morning briefing Sunday. Police released no further information about the attacker.

"We have numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals via ambulance and police cruisers. The hospitals are helping us to notify family who have been injured," Castro said.

The FBI was assisting on the scene, she said, adding, "we will be here for many many hours to come."

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the nightclub, Club Q, posted on its Facebook page.

Police responded to initial calls at 11:57 p.m. (1:57 a.m. Sunday ET). Social media footage from across the street and verified by NBC News showed dozens of police vehicles and a fire truck deployed near the club.

Club Q was hosting a “Drag Divas” show followed by a DJ night on Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

Police respond to shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs that killed at least 5 people late on Saturday. Trey Ruffy / Twitter

The motive of the attack was not immediately known.

In 2016, a massacre at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, left 49 people dead and dozens injured.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.