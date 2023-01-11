Air Force offensive lineman, 21, dies after experiencing a 'medical emergency' on his way to class

An offensive lineman with the U.S. Air Force died after experiencing a "medical emergency," the Academy announced Tuesday.

Hunter Brown, 21, was leaving his dormitory for class on Monday when he suffered the unnamed emergency. Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful.

Brown, a sophomore from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was majoring in management with a minor in French, the school said. In May 2021, he graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the Air Force Academy's superintendent, said Brown was "well-respected in his squadron."

"The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man," Clark said in a statement.

Brown was also remembered as a "standout" offensive lineman on the school's Falcons football team, playing in their 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives," football coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement. "He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate."

Calhoun called Brown "tough" and said, "no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter."

"His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family," he said.

Brown's death will be investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a standard protocol for on-base military deaths, the Academy said.