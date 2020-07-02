Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

City officials in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, are warning that several students are throwing coronavirus parties where people who have the virus are invited to intentionally infect others.

The Tuscaloosa fire chief, Randy Smith, said at a City Council hearing Tuesday that the parties have been happening for several weeks.

"We thought that was kind of a rumor at first. We did some additional research, not only did the doctor's offices help confirm it but the state ... they also had the same information," Smith told the council.

The state's Department of Public Health told NBC News in a statement Thursday that it has not been able to confirm the coronavirus parties, but said anyone who is in violation of the governor's health order faces a misdemeanor and fines.

City Councilor Sonya McKinstry told NBC affiliate WVTM in Birmingham that money is collected at the parties, and whoever gets coronavirus first wins the cash.

"At first, I couldn't believe it that these kids are having parties, and they're putting money in a pot and they purposefully try to get COVID from the person who has COVID and apparently whoever gets COVID first, gets the pot," she told the outlet.

McKinstry slammed the parties as contrary to all the work of public officials during the pandemic.

"It makes me mad as hell that we're constantly trying to do everything we can to slow the spread while they're just having a damn party trying to spread it," she said.

Smith did not say at the council hearing how officials plan on stopping the parties. The Tuscaloosa fire and police departments did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

Just hours after the hearing Tuesday, the City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in public. The ordinance goes into effect Monday.

Alabama has confirmed over 10,000 coronavirus cases within the last 14 days, according to the state's public health website. There has been a total of 38,442 cases in the state since testing began in March.

Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state's "Safer At Home" order through July 31, which prohibits gatherings unrelated to work when people cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet.

"I urge you, in the strongest way I know how, to incorporate #COVID19 precautions into your daily routine. You are strongly encouraged to maintain a 6-foot distance & to wear a mask when out in public," the governor tweeted on Tuesday.

"Personal responsibility means it is everyone’s responsibility. If we continue going in the wrong direction, and our hospitals are not able to handle the capacity of patients, then we’re going to reserve the right to come back in & reverse course," she added.